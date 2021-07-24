Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 20,466 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

