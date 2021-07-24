Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 242,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,404. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 98.04, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innoviva (INVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.