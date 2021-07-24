Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

INGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,087 shares of company stock valued at $39,890,631. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 145,976.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $163,711,000 after buying an additional 2,109,355 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter valued at $60,117,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 1,273.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after purchasing an additional 905,827 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 19,485.8% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 657,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 653,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

