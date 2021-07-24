InsaneCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $193,474.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00424251 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.68 or 0.01370566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000163 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,597,249 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

