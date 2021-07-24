Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises about 1.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. No Street GP LP owned 0.44% of Insperity worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.88. 136,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.