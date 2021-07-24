Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $16,722,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $118.16. 293,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.72. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

