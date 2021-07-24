Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $0.54

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $519,079.36 and approximately $225.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 968,123 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

