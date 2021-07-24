Insureum Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $145,631.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insureum has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00837782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

