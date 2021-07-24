Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.45 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC opened at C$168.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$167.34. The company has a market cap of C$29.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$191.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.