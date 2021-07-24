Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.30. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,675,595 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Intec Pharma by 435.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

