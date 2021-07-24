Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.30. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,675,595 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)
Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.
