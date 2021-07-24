Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEMKT:ITRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

