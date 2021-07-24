International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. 4,474,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.18. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

