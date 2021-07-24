International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of International Game Technology worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.07 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

