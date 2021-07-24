Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Intuit worth $294,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $528.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.35 and a 12-month high of $532.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

