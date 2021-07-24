Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.