Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34.

