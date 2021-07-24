Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.02. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 729,081 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 58.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.