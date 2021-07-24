Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is JD Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JD Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,942 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

