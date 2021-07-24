Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $43.38 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 0.7% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Shopify were worth $43,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.93.

SHOP traded up $49.23 on Friday, reaching $1,643.32. 1,401,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,374.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

