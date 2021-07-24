Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 975,676 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,781,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $628,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after purchasing an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. 31,210,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,962,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

