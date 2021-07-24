Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) shares traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 1,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Invinity Energy Systems to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

