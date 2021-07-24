Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Invitation Homes has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.59.
INVH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.
In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
