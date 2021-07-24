ION Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. ION has a market cap of $306,106.30 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00257209 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00034303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001507 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,627,421 coins and its circulating supply is 13,727,421 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.