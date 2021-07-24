IOST Trading Up 25.9% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. IOST has a total market cap of $380.85 million and approximately $116.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00083567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

