IoT Chain Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

