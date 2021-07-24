IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0196 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and $9.10 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.00848959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005636 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

