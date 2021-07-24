Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.45. Ipsen shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,760 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPSEY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17.
Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.
