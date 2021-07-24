IQ.cash (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,647.51

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $173,647.51 and $29,804.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00112505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00140502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,760.73 or 0.99832762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.11 or 0.00890388 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

