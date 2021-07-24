IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IQE plc (LON:IQE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.10 ($0.64). IQE shares last traded at GBX 48.65 ($0.64), with a volume of 897,919 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IQE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IQE from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £389.84 million and a PE ratio of -121.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.61.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

