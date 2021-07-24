IRISnet 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.14 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00123280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00143558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,353.40 or 1.00801376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00879383 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,029,379,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,461,792 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

