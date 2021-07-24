iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) is Compton Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IAGG opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

