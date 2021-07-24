iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 11,070,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,245. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38.

