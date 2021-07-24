iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,622,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $264,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.96 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15.

