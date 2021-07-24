iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.3% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,408,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,983,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.25. 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50.

