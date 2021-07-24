iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.92% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $17,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKF. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.94. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

