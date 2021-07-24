iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKF opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

