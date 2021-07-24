iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGD) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.56 and last traded at $79.42. 1,181,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 400,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.