iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $61.17. 101,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 134,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.