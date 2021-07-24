iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.81. 2,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.