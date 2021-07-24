iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWL. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.