iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

