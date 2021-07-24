iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 65,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $261.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.31 and a 1-year high of $261.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

