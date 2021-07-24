iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 278,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 90,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20.

