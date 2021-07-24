iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.25% of iShares Silver Trust worth $310,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after buying an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,400,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.35 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

