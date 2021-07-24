iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 376.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $203.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.51 and a 52-week high of $203.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

