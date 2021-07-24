iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 68.0% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario owned 1.52% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $4,030,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.55 and a twelve month high of $442.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

