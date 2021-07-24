iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Soundwatch Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 33.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

