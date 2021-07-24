iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,927 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

