iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.14.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.