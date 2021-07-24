iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

